A Portland man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl for years, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Kevin Carey, 49, was convicted on 15 counts by a Cumberland County Jury following a two-day trial in September.

Kevin Carey

He was indicted in 2017 on 15 counts of gross sexual assault, two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of visual sexual aggression against a child and one count of sexual misconduct with a child.

The jury found Carey guilty of abusing the girl between 2007 and 2017 beginning when she was 7 years old. The case was investigated by the Portland Police Department.

Justice Lance Walker sentenced Carey on Sept. 25 to 50 years in prison followed by lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Carey had previously been arrested six times, according to state criminal records, but not since 1999. He was arrested on two counts of public indecency in 1988 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, with all but seven days suspended. In 1999, he was fined $100 on two counts of falsifying physical evidence, and in 1988 he was charged with two counts of criminal mischief.

