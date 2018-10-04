AUGUSTA — A city man has been charged with committing two robberies a day apart, police said.

Christopher Ellis Williams, 27, was arrested Wednesday night after a Maine State Police dog team followed a track from Circle K on Eastern Avenue after a robbery report there at 8:20 p.m.

Williams also is suspected in the robbery of the Bangor Street Subway on Tuesday afternoon, in which the robber fled in a dark sport utility vehicle, according to a news release from Augusta police.

In the Circle K robbery, police said the robber demanded money and fled on foot. Williams was found in a residence nearby and arrested without incident, police said.

Augusta police said they received a number of tips in their investigation of the Subway robbery. They posted a surveillance image from that robbery showing the suspect.

Williams is being held at the Kenenbec County jail in Augusta on two charges of robbery and two of violating conditions of release.

At the time of the robberies, Williams was free on $2,500 unsecured bail after having been charges of burglary and theft. He is accused of breaking into a man’s residence on Cross Hill Road on Sept. 12 and stealing an Xbox and games worth a total of $700. According to an affidavit filed at the Capital Judicial Center by Augusta police Officer Derek Daley, Williams said he had been feeling sick from heroin withdrawal and pawned the items to get money to support his drug habit.

A year ago at the Capital Judicial Center, Williams was sentenced to nine months and a day in prison for forging a check to get cash and stealing metal roofing in two incidents in 2017. Williams had been convicted previously in 2014 of stealing aluminum and other items and in May 2011 of a series of thefts of metal in Vassalboro.

