Jason Montano, a senior at Thornton Academy who won the New England shot put championship both indoors and outdoors last season, has verbally committed to accept a full athletic scholarship at DePaul University in Chicago.

Montano won the New England outdoor title with a throw of 59 feet, 21/2 inches at the University of New Hampshire.

In March, he won the New England indoor championship in Boston, at 55-10.

• Danny Paul will cut back on his coaching duties at Falmouth, remaining as head coach along with Jorma Kurry in cross country but no longer continuing as head coach of outdoor track and assistant coach of indoor track. An English teacher at Falmouth High, Paul has coached for 40 years and recently became a grandfather.

Also, James Coffey, Falmouth’s athletic director, will coach softball. For the past two years, Falmouth and the former Maine Girls’ Academy had a co-op team.

TENNIS

Lori Poulin, an assistant the past three years, has been promoted to head coach of the Falmouth girls’ tennis team.

Poulin replaces Bill Goodspeed, who moved back to his native Michigan. Poulin filled in at the Class A state final in June while Goodspeed was attending his daughter’s college graduation, and Falmouth extended its winning streak to 173 matches with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Lewiston.

