Let’s put aside the politics of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court for a moment. Let’s look not at what Dr. Christine Blasey Ford told the U.S. Senate last Thursday, but what she said to the hundreds of Americans who were sexually assaulted that day.
She told them, “You, too, can survive; you, too, can overcome the trauma you suffered and the anxieties you carry with you.” She told them, “You, too, can complete your education, pursue your dreams, get a Ph.D. if you want to, even stand before some of the most powerful people in America and tell your story.” She told them, “You, too, can confront the person you believe to be your assailant; you, too, can have your day in court, and you, too, will have people who believe you.”
David Kuchta
Portland
-
Nation & World
Britain directly blames Russia for broad range of cyberattacks
-
Cops & Courts
Suspect in Auburn historic home arson denies setting fire near high school
-
Nation & World
Senate gets FBI Kavanaugh report, initial vote Friday
-
Politics
Maine leads nation with $2.1 million spent here on TV ads for and against Kavanaugh confirmation
-
Election 2018
House District 45: Incumbent, newcomer both emphasize civility