Let’s put aside the politics of Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court for a moment. Let’s look not at what Dr. Christine Blasey Ford told the U.S. Senate last Thursday, but what she said to the hundreds of Americans who were sexually assaulted that day.

She told them, “You, too, can survive; you, too, can overcome the trauma you suffered and the anxieties you carry with you.” She told them, “You, too, can complete your education, pursue your dreams, get a Ph.D. if you want to, even stand before some of the most powerful people in America and tell your story.” She told them, “You, too, can confront the person you believe to be your assailant; you, too, can have your day in court, and you, too, will have people who believe you.”

David Kuchta

Portland

