WASHINGTON D.C. — The group of two dozen Mainers walked quickly through the marble atrium of the office building, striding past the office of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, opening the glass door next to the plaque with Maine Sen. Angus King’s name.

They filed into a conference room to find 16 women already waiting. These separate delegations had traveled more than 600 miles from their home state to the nation’s capital, and their gathering in the Hart Senate Office Building conference room became an impromptu reunion with hugs and waves.

One group was mostly women, including many who have experienced sexual assault and misconduct, who had traveled overnight by bus. The other was all women elected officials, town councilors and state senators and mayors, who had woken up in the early hours of Thursday for flights to Washington D.C.

They are all here to speak with their senators and oppose Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Maine women are coming from all over the state,” state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, who represents Portland, said. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the energy and the sisterhood.”

The bus group arrived in Washington D.C. at 8 a.m. Thursday as the morning fog lifted.

They planned to meet with King in the afternoon. Collins herself is not available for meetings Thursday, but her staff has said they will meet with visiting Mainers.

Former state legislator Diane Russell, who organized the trip and arrived in the city the day before, met them at Union Station. She updated them on the latest news. The senators would spend Thursday reviewing the FBI investigation into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Kavanaugh, and Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had scheduled a key vote to advance the judge’s nomination for Friday.

“While you were on the bus, Mitch McConnell pushed the button to move this forward,” Russell told them. “Everyone in the country is counting on our group to persuade (Collins).”

As the group walked through the station and to the office building, passersby waved at the sight of their signs. “Go get ’em,” one woman yelled. One man jogged past, chanting, “Trump! Trump! Trump!” Russell led them in chants of their own.

“Maine is wise to Kavanaugh’s lies,” they shouted from the sidewalk.

In this group, almost every woman has had a personal experience with sexual assault she wants to share with Collins, hoping to influence her key vote on the nomination.

Friends Heather Everly Berube and Lynnea Hawkins came together from Lewiston.

Hawkins, 38, said she was sexually abused as a girl. Since then, she has suffered panic attacks. When she listened to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testify about Kavanaugh assaulting her when they were teenagers, she had flashbacks to her own life.

“It was like, oh, wait a second, I’m not the only one who has been carrying this for years,” Hawkins said. “I felt like she was speaking for me.”

Everly Berube, 33, said she experienced sexual assault as a teenager and in an abusive relationship as an adult. Now, she wants to protect her young daughter. She wants to tell Collins nothing will change if the senators do not take the allegations against Kavanaugh seriously

“I feel like it’s too late for us, but our children and our grandchildren are only going to have it worse,” she said.

