NEW HIRES

MaineHealth has announced three new hires:

Alexa Dumont joined MaineHealth as a business analyst.

Chitrani Gunasekera joined MaineHealth’s Accountable Care Organization as a health care data analyst.

Victoria Hynes was hired as a program manager for MaineHealth’s Center for Tobacco Independence.

OceanView at Falmouth hired Tamera Vogel as a sales consultant. Vogel will manage the sales process for the expansion of OceanView’s Falmouth House Assisted Living Residence, along with Legacy Memory Care. She was recently a financial adviser with Northwestern Mutual and Prudential after a long career at Unum.

OceanView also hired Don Wessels as a sales associate for their new satellite community, Cumberland Crossing by OceanView in Cumberland. Wessels has over 30 years of sales experience with the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the George T. Johnson Co. and, most recently, at The Highlands of Topsham.

PROMOTIONS

SeniorsPlus promoted Laure Johnson to Community Services Supervisor. Johnson was previously the community services outreach specialist in Franklin County for SeniorsPlus. She joined the agency in 2012 and is a licensed social worker.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Mark Jones joined the board of directors at Hospice of Southern Maine. Jones is senior vice president, director of lending at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, where he has worked since 1985.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Hospice of Southern Maine announced that for the past two years it has met or exceeded national benchmarks reported on the Hospice Compare website. Hospice of Southern Maine surveys each patient’s primary caregiver about their hospice care experience using the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey. For a two-year period ending in June 2017, the hospice surpassed the ratings of for-profit hospice providers in southern Maine.

