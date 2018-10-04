A Parsonsfield man was arrested Tuesday after he became combative toward deputies, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff William L. King said that deputies responded to a call for help and found an injured female on North Road in Parsonsfield around 4 p.m.
Elliot Delgado-Acevedo, 24, became combative with deputies and was taken into custody. He continued his aggression and began kicking the interior of the cruiser. King said the suspect smashed the victim’s cellphone and a windshield on her mother’s car.
He was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.
Delgado-Acevedo was arraigned Wednesday and remains incarcerated at the York County Jail in Alfred.
