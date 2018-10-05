SOUTH PORTLAND — Cooper Mehlhorn had two goals, and South Portland did all of its scoring in the second half in a 5-0 boys’ soccer victory over Noble on Friday, the Red Riots sixth win in their last seven games.

Dylan Houle put the Red Riots (7-3) ahead early in the second. Mehlhorn scored consecutive goals to make it 3-0, and Alberto Kissaka and Jacob Dresser added goals later in the half.

Noah Safford had 11 saves for Noble (3-8-1).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, ST. DOMINIC 1: Andrew LaCerda scored with 3:26 remaining in regulation to pull Gray-New Gloucester (4-4-2) even in a draw with St. Dominic (5-4-3) at Auburn.

Jeremy Phelan opened the scoring the Saints in the 23rd minute.

Brannon Gilbert had 13 saves for the Patriots, while Matthew Gosselin stopped 15 shots for St. Dom’s (5-4-3).

LEAVITT 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Garrett Addison and Austin Taylor provided the scoring for Leavitt (3-4-4) in a win over Medomak Valley (5-4-2) at Waldoboro.

Ryan Creamer converted a penalty kick for the Panthers.

Aiden Starr had 10 saves for Medomak Valley, while Blaine Clark made nine for Leavitt.

HALL-DALE 8, WISCASSET 2: Alec Byron had four goals to lead the Bulldogs (11-0) past the Wolverines (5-8) at in Farmingdale.

Matt Albert added a goal and three assists for Hall-Dale, while Josh Nadeau added a goal and two assists. Ashtyn Abbott and Akira Warren rounded out the scoring. Sam Sheaffer made six saves.

Rowan Tristan and Bayly Gaughan-Carrasco scored for Wiscasset and Caleb Gabriele stopped 18 shots.

WINTHROP 6, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Rowan Goebel-Bain scored five goals as Winthrop (8-3) got past the Phoenix (1-10) at Jay.

Jared McLaughlin also scored for the Ramblers.

Owen Bryant scored for the Phoenix. Garrett Smith had the assist.

Jake Smith stopped seven shots for Winthrop, while Jacob Bryant stopped six for Spruce Mountain.

WATERVILLE 2, WINSLOW 0: Ben Danner and Adam Livshits each scored a goal to lift the Purple Panthers (5-6-1) to a victory over Winslow (6-5) at Waterville.

Kaden Works had an assist for Waterville while Ethan Nurick made six saves.

JJ Carey stopped four shots for the Black Raiders.

MT. ABRAM 5, CARRABEC 0: Tyson Hill scored twice to lead the Roadrunners (10-1) past Carrabec (0-10) at North Anson.

Hunter Bate, Jackson Masterson and Nate Luce added a goal apiece for Mt. Abram, while Jack Deming made two saves.

Brad Clark stopped 20 shots for Carrabec.

