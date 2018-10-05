COLLEGES

Tereza Vanisova scored her second goal of the game with 1:34 remaining in overtime on Friday to send the University of Maine to a season-opening 2-1 victory over Quinnipiac in a women’s hockey game at Hamden, Connecticut.

Celine Tedenby and Ida Press assisted on the winner.

The Bobcats (0-3) took a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the second period on a goal by Lexie Adzija. Vanisova tied it with 4:15 left in the period.

Carly Jackson made nine saves for Maine.

FOOTBALL: Cory Brandon had two first-half touchdown throws to Kyle Gaudet as Husson (3-2, 2-0) raced to a big lead over Dean (2-4, 1-1) in a 48-16 Eastern Collegiate Football Conference win at Bangor.

The Eagles also returned two fumbles for scores, while Tyreek Bromley recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick will start 1-2 in Sunday’s playoff race at Dover International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday in Dover, Delaware.

The field was set on points, giving the top dozen spots to the 12 playoff drivers. Busch and Harvick each have seven wins.

Busch said the pole is about six to eight spots higher than he thought he might have qualified in the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Dover starts the three-race round of 12 that includes Talladega and Kansas, with eight drivers advancing.

GOLF

PGA: Brandt Snedeker birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson and two others after two rounds of the season-opening Safeway Open at Napa, California.

Snedeker had eight birdies and a bogey and was at 12-under 132.

Mickelson followed his opening 65 with a 69 to join Michael Thompson (65) and Ryan Moore (67) at 10 under.

HOCKEY

NHL: New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt is out a few weeks because of a broken jaw sustained in practice Thursday.

• The NHL Players’ Association filed an appeal on behalf of Tom Wilson after the Capitals forward was suspended 20 games for an illegal check to the head.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Oklahoma Thunder guard Andre Roberson will miss at least an additional two months after a setback in his recovery from left knee surgery.

The team said Roberson underwent a minor procedure Thursday. Roberson previously hoped to be ready to play in November.

• Minnesota Coach Tom Thibodeau says the Timberwolves are still “trying to get something done” with regards to Jimmy Butler’s future.

Thibodeau said talks are “ongoing,” but he did not offer a timetable by which Butler will either be back with the team or traded elsewhere.

