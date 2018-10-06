With the season on the line, the Colorado Rockies will need another ace outing from young strikeout artist German Marquez in order to have a chance at beating the Brewers – and extending their National League Division Series – in Game 3 on Sunday.

Colorado is down 0-2 with the right-handed Marquez facing Milwaukee left-hander Wade Miley, who lasted more than five innings in just one of his six September starts.

Meanwhile, Marquez (14-11, 3.77 ERA) is coming off two runs in four-plus innings in Colorado’s loss in the NL West tiebreaker game, and before that outing, posted a dozen straight quality starts en route to shattering the club’s single-season strikeout record with 230.

The 23-year-old has pitched twice against the Brewers this season, with Colorado losing both games. Marquez was battered for five runs on a dozen hits in four-plus innings at Coors Field in May, and then saw his strong effort of seven innings of two-run ball wasted at Miller Park in early August.

Miley signed a minor league deal with the Brewers in spring training, starting 2018 with Double-A Biloxi. He was hampered by injuries to his groin and his oblique early on, limiting him to seven starts in the minors and 16 in the big leagues. The one-time Red Sox pitcher had a 2.57 ERA in 802/3 innings with Milwaukee this season.

LEFT-HANDER SEAN Newcomb will start for Atlanta in Game 3 of their NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and not Kevin Gausman.

With the Braves trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker made the announcement Saturday.

Snitker said he discussed the idea with General Manager Alex Anthopolos on the flight home after Atlanta’s 3-0 loss Friday.

The 25-year-old Newcomb was 12-9 with a 3.90 ERA in his first full big league season. He pitched two scoreless innings in the opener in relief of Mike Foltynewicz.

Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to start for the Dodgers. He allowed one hit in 62/3 scoreless innings Monday during the 5-2 win over Colorado in the NL West tiebreaker.

Share

< Previous

Next >