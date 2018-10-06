FRISCO, Texas — Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick has been placed on the non-football illness list by the Dallas Cowboys because of a nerve condition that has kept him from playing this season.

The team also placed receiver Terrance Williams on injured reserve because of a foot injury.

Those moves Saturday cleared two spots on the active roster before Sunday’s game at Houston.

One will be filled when defensive tackle David Irving returns from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Frederick was diagnosed during the preseason with Guillain-Barre syndrome. The Cowboys initially kept him on the active roster. Now he will be out at least eight weeks, or seven games, since Dallas has a bye in that stretch.

He could possibly return the final month of the regular season.

DOLPHINS: Miami defensive end Cameron Wake has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Cincinnati because a knee injury.

Wake didn’t travel with the team Saturday. The game will be the first he has missed since 2016.

GIANTS: New York activated defensive tackle Josh Mauro and placed wide receiver/return specialist Stacey Coley (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Mauro was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

BRONCOS: Punter Colby Wadman was promoted from the practice squad after Denver put scuffling punter Marquette King (thigh) on injured reserve.

