WINDHAM — Meghan Hoffses two goals, including the winner, as the Windham girls’ soccer team beat Marshwood 2-1 on Monday.

Julia McKenna started the winning play, sending a bouncing corner into the box. Hoffses got her foot on the ball and kicked a low shot to the back of the net 9:22 into the second half.

Hoffses gave Windham (9-2) a 1-0 lead 7:28 into the game. Kayla Wozny tied the game three minutes later.

Riley Silvia had 11 saves for Windham, with Nathalie Clavett stopping nine for the Hawks (6-3-3).

HALL-DALE 6, HYDE 2: Madisyn Smith scored two goals as the Bulldogs (9-3) beat the Phoenix (4-8) in Bath.

SANFORD 1, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Olivia Bammel looped the ball over Red Riots keeper Maria Buck from the top of the box midway through the first half, giving the visiting Spartans (5-5-1) a win over South Portland (3-6-2).

SCARBOROUGH 10, MASSABESIC 0: Leah Dickman notched three goals and Ashley Sabatino had two goals and an assist as the Red Storm improved to 11-0 with a win over the Mustangs (0-12) in Waterboro.

Maddie Wallace and Caitlin Noiles added two goals each.

FIELD HOCKEY

POLAND 9, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Bri Doucette scored five goals as the Knights (7-6) beat the Patriots (3-10) in Gray.

Madelyn Cote and Jaida Patterson scored for Gray-New Gloucester.

LAKE REGION 2, YARMOUTH 0: Kaitlyn Plummer and Delaney Meserve both scored, and Katie Keenan stopped all four shots she faced as the Lakers (8-5) shut out the Clippers (6-7) in Naples.

SCARBOROUGH 0, WINDHAM 0: Molly McAllister stopped 17 shots for the Eagles (3-8-2) and Abigail Roy had four saves for the Red Storm (9-2-1) as the teams played to a tie in Windham.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GREELY 1, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Pietro Ambrosini’s header was the game’s lone goal as the Rangers (5-4-2) defeated Cape Elizabeth (5-3-3) in Cumberland.

