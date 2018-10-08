WATERVILLE — The man whose body was found Thursday beside the railroad tracks off North Street was identified by authorities Monday as that of Anthony Kershner, 46, of Center Street in Waterville.

“We still do not know the cause of death at this point,” Police Chief Joseph Massey said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. “We’re still waiting for the medical examiner, but we do not suspect foul play at all.”

Kershner’s body was discovered beside the railroad tracks below the North Street bridge abutment by passersby at 10:55 a.m. Thursday in a well-traveled area within a residential neighborhood. Kershner’s residence is less than a half-mile from the spot where his body was found along the tracks.

Local and state police spent the late morning and early afternoon Thursday investigating the death.

Massey said at the time that the state Medical Examiner’s office would be looking at the body, after which information about the cause of death might be released.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, police placed yellow tape across North Street at Harris and West streets around the bridge to prohibit motorists and pedestrians from going onto the bridge, where the body was visible below.

Officials from the state police Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene around noon. The body was lying on its side and facing east.

At Kershner’s apartment building on Center Street Monday, neighbors said they had seen a couple believed to be Kershner’s relatives moving items out of his first-floor apartment earlier in the day.

A call to the Medical Examiner’s Office Monday afternoon was not immediately returned.

