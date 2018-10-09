Starting in January, JetBlue will no longer offer year-round daily service from the Portland Jetport to New York City.

The popular low-cost carrier will still fly daily between Portland and John F. Kennedy International Airport during the summer, the company said in a news release Tuesday.

“Portland is a customer-favorite destination and sees a strong surge in travel during the warmer months of the year,” it said. “In response to customer travel patterns and demand, JetBlue will focus on providing the airline’s award-winning service and a customer-friendly schedule during the summer travel season.”

JetBlue will stop service to Portland after Jan. 7, 2019 and resume flights around Memorial Day.

The move is part of a wider set of changes to the airline’s network to advance its strategy in multiple cities. The move will make the airline “more relevant in its key markets” and are “key to achieving the airline’s margin commitments and delivering long-term value to its shareholders,” the company said.

JetBlue has carried more than 2 million passengers between Portland and New York since the company started service in 2006, said Airport Director Paul Bradbury in a statement.

“Today is a difficult day for our colleagues here at JetBlue,” Bradbury said.

Delta Airlines will continue flying to JFK airport in the winter, Bradbury added, so Maine passengers will not lose global connections.

“While this announcement will mean a decrease in seats to New York City starting in January, we are not losing service to JFK,” Bradbury said.

This story will be updated.

