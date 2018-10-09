FRYEBURG — Catriona Gould scored all five of her goals in the first half Tuesday as Freeport shut out Fryeburg Academy 6-0 in girls’ soccer.

Rachel Wall added a goal with two assists, and Carly Intraversato also had two assists for the Falcons (8-3-2).

Morgan Fusco had 11 saves for Fryeburg (1-10-1).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, WATERVILLE 0: Abby Lash and Autumn Ripley scored for the Panthers in a victory in Waldoboro.

Kayla Donlin made six saves for Medomak Valley (7-2-3), and Jacie Richard made eight for Waterville (6-7).

MT. ARARAT 2, MT. BLUE 1: Eliza Libby scored on a penalty kick with 4:31 to go to lift Mt. Ararat over Mt. Blue.

Reese Turcotte also scored for the Eagles (7-5). seven saves for Mt. Ararat.

Lexi Mittelstadt scored for the Cougars (2-9-1).

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1, BUCKFIELD 0: Serena Mower’s shot took a high bounce over the goaltender 36:30 into the game as the Panthers (9-3-1) edged Buckfield (5-5-1) in Yarmouth.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 5, BOOTHBAY 1: Calley Baker scored a hat trick as Spruce Mountain topped Boothbay.

Raegan Cola scored an unassisted goal for the Seahawks.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Sophia Santamaria and Kate McPherson each had a pair of goals for the Rangers (12-1) as they easily got by the Hawks (7-6) at Kittery.

YARMOUTH 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Ehryn Groothhoff and Olivia Feeley each scored for the Clippers (7-5) as they held on to beat the Patriots (6-6) at Gray.

Laurel Thomas scored for the Patriots.

YORK 13, POLAND 0: Eliza Linn scored four goals and Jacquelyn Tabora added three as the Wildcats (8-2-1) rolled past the Knights (3-8) in York.

MORSE 2, MARANACOOK 1: Julia Cliffe and Delaney Pascuzzo scored goals to lift the Shipbuilders (6-4-2) to the victory in Bath.

Katie Ide scored for the Black Bears (9-1-3).

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 4, MARSHWOOD 1: Brooklyn Goff scored twice in the opening 8:01 of the game and the Tigers (12-0-1) scored all of their goals before halftime to beat the Hawks (7-7) in South Berwick.

BOOTHBAY 6, TELSTAR 0: Chloe Arsenault had three of her four goals in the span of 10 minutes in the second half as the Seahawks (5-9) pulled away from the Rebels (0-14) at Boothbay Harbor.

FALMOUTH 2, SANFORD 1: Emma Cohen scored the winning goal on a corner with no time left to lift the Yachtsmen (9-3-2) past the Spartans (7-7) in Sanford.

Falmouth’s Sarah Greenlaw and Sanford’s Jordan Benvie each finished with seven saves.

GORHAM 3, PORTLAND 1: Faith Dillon scored three goals as the Rams (10-3-1) beat the Bulldogs (0-13-1) in Portland.

Dillon scored in the 23rd minute from Mercy Dunn to give Gorham a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Her second goal came from Haley Lowell with 24:07 remaining, then added an unassisted goal 10 minutes later to make it 3-0.

Portland scored with 2:40 remaining when Noelle Walker scored from Talia Casale.

MT. ARARAT 1, BRUNSWICK 0: Wylie Fitzpatrick scored the winner 1:04 into overtime to lead the Eagles (9-5) as they edged the Dragons (5-9) at Brunswick.

WESTBROOK 8, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Kaitlyn Talbot had a hat trick to lead the way for the Blue Blazes (12-1-1) as they rolled past the Red Riots (2-12) as Westbrook.

Avery Tucker and Morgan LeBeau each had a pair of goals for Westbrook.

Abby Jellison stopped 14 shots for South Portland, Kimmie Goddard stopped 15 shots for the Blue Blazes.

VOLLEYBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, WINDHAM 1: Julia Torre had five aces and 12 digs as the Capers (11-1) beat the Eagles (8-5) in four sets in Cape Elizabeth.

Ellie Hilse had 12 assists and three aces and Jessica Robicheaw had six assists for Cape, which won 25-22, 27-29, 25-19, 25-10.

Morgan Proulx had five kills and 10 digs for Windham, and Megan Harmon had nine kills.

CHEVERUS 3, KENNEBUNK 2: Liza Rogers took the ball in the decisive fifth set and held it to the end, serving Cheverus (6-6) to a victory over the Rams (6-6), and a 25-20, 18-25, 29-27, 21-25, 15-0 triumph at Kennebunk.

Rogers’ eight aces in the final set were complemented by key kills from Maddie Geiger, Patsy Ciampi and Mary Jerome.

GORHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Sara Slager hit three aces while serving eight of Gorham’s points during the third set of the Rams’ 25-17, 25-18 and 25-19 straight-set win against the Scots (3-10) in Standish.

Maiya Carlson served five aces for Gorham (13-0). Hannah Corbett had four aces for Bonny Eagle; Lucy Weyand added three aces and Kylea Ryerson 12 assists.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, LAKE REGION 0: Sydney Plummer had five aces, seven kills and two digs as the Panthers (8-3) swept the Lakers (0-11) in straight sets in North Yarmouth.

Afton Morton had 11 aces two kills and four assists, and Elizabeth Kennedy had three aces and two kills for North Yarmouth, which won 25-12, 25-13, 25-23.

SCARBOROUGH 3, PORTLAND 0: Amelia Hardy had six aces for the Red Storm (10-2) as they swept past the Bulldogs (1-10) in three games, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20.

Elsa DiGiovanni had 15 defensive digs for Portland.

