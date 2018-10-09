A man who “violently attacked” a Westbrook police officer Monday night was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an officer, Westbrook police said Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Westbrook Police Department identified the attacker as Anthony Vandeventer, 21, of Westbrook.

According to police, the officer, who is not being identified, was called to Brackett Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a domestic violence assault. When the officer tried to intervene, Vandeventer punched the officer in the head several times.

A team of backup officers arrived, but Vandeventer continued to struggle. He kicked another officer and also tried to bite an officer.

Eventually, police officers got him under control and transported him to the Cumberland County Jail, where he also was charged with domestic violence assault, violation of conditions of release, refusing to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct, operating after suspension and driving to endanger.

Westbrook police said the driving to endanger charge was based on police observing him driving prior to the domestic violence situation.

The officer who was attacked suffered head bruises but escaped serious injury and returned to work Tuesday morning.

