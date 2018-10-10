A comedian and actor says he was only joking about a boycott when he tweeted Friday that he would never visit Maine while Sen. Susan Collins was in office because of her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.
“This would be a good time to say I never called for a boycott of Maine,” John Fugelsang said in a tweet Tuesday. “I did make a joke about it, but if I didn’t boycott Maine over the racist Governor I’m not going to boycott over a Senator who believes Dr. Ford was assaulted but knows better than Dr. Ford who did it.”
Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor, accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a drunken party when both were teenagers.
Fugelsang, who has 413,000 Twitter followers and hosts a talk show on SiriusXM satellite radio, deleted his initial tweet after the Portland Press Herald published a story about it and the comments it generated supporting a boycott. The tweet read: “Dear Susan Collins – I really struggled with this but my tourist $ just voted against ever visiting Maine while you remain in office.”
The tweet was liked 22,000 times and retweeted another 5,000. Hundreds who commented said they would support a boycott, including one person who canceled a $2,200 reservation at Point Sebago resort and a Texas chef with multiple restaurants who vowed to boycott all Maine seafood. Others discussed shifting their travel plans to New Hampshire or Vermont.
