FREEPORT — Alexa Koenig scored twice in the second half, including a backhand shot into the corner off a penalty corner, as Freeport broke away from a halftime tie for a 6-1 win over Greely in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game Wednesday.

The victory by the Falcons (11-2-1) in their regular-season finale likely secured the No. 3 seed for the Class B South playoffs. Greely (10-4) will likely go into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

Meagan Beaulieu put Greely ahead in the first half, converting a rebound off a penalty corner. Ally Randall tied it later in the first half, and Natalie Anderson, Amelia Ferrin and Autumn Golding each contributed a goal in the second half.

DEERING 4, KENNEBUNK 2: Aleah Murph’s successful penalty stroke with 5:13 remaining broke a 2-2 tie, and Deering (6-8) secured a Class A South playoff berth by defeating Kennebunk (5-9) at Portland.

Kaylee Gregoire opened the scoring for Kennebunk and Megan Dunn tied it later in the first half. Rebekah Dunn gave Deering the lead in the second half before Samantha McGrath countered for Kennebunk.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: Maddie Post and Jasmine French scored unassisted goals, and Madelyn Cote assisted on goals by Zoe Barnes and Tiffany Ha as the Patriots (4-9) defeated the Capers (1-13) at Gray.

Isabel Berman scored for Cape Elizabeth.

Mack Baston made four saves for Gray-New Gloucester. Cape’s Christiana Pinette turned back 10 shots.

YARMOUTH 3, POLAND 1: Kyaira Grondin scored twice, both assisted by Winnie Leahy, as the Clippers (7-7) topped the Knights (7-7) at Yarmouth.

Lydia Guay chipped in with an unassisted goal, and Yarmouth goalies Cayte Tillotson and Emma Walsh combined for seven saves.

Hwida Nawass scored for Poland, which got nine saves from Ashton Sturtevant.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 1, GORHAM 1: Julia McKenna put Windham (9-2-1) ahead in the first half, but Emma Forgues answered for Gorham (9-1-2) about 10 minutes into the second half as the teams battled to a draw at Gorham.

Alanna Joyce assisted on McKenna’s goal with 13 minutes left in the first half. Forgues’ goal was set up by Olivia Michaud.

Riley Silvia made seven saves for Windham. Lily Courtney turned back 11 shots for Gorham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, BIDDEFORD 1: Hannah Niles scored three goals and Alyanna Beaudoin added another as the Trojans (6-6) cruised past the Tigers (2-10) at Biddeford.

Niles converted a corner kick from Beaudoin and connected on two direct kicks from about 35 yards.

Grace Mears made nine saves in the win.

Kaely O’Guinn scored for Biddeford, and Molly Scott made eight saves.

CHEVERUS 4, SANFORD 2: The Stags (11-2) closed the first half with three consecutive goals, highlighted by a pair from Emma Gallant, to open a 3-1 lead on the way to a win over the Spartans (5-6-1) in Sanford.

Riley O’Mara also scored in the first half for Cheverus, Lauren Jordan added a goal in the second half, and Julia Kratzer had two assists.

Abby Toothaker scored in each half for Sanford. Julia Allen assisted on one of the goals.

FALMOUTH 5, WESTBROOK 0: The Yachtsmen (6-3-3) raced out to a 5-0 halftime lead and defeated the Blue Blazes (1-11) in Westbrook

Lexi Bugbee led Falmouth with two goals. Chelsea Gravier, Madison Wolf and Abi Blakeman also scored.

Michaela Russell recorded 22 saves for Westbrook.

SCARBOROUGH 2, MARSHWOOD 0: Molly Murnane scored with an assist from Emily Johnson 10 minutes into the contest, then added a second-half goal as the Red Storm (12-0) downed the Hawks (6-4-3) at South Berwick.

Nikki Young recorded six saves for the shutout. Marshwood’s Nathalie Clavette turned back 10 shots.

NOBLE 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Olivia Howard scored twice in the second half as the Knights (5-4-3) held off the Red Riots (3-7-2) in North Berwick.

Abby Fleming also scored two goals – one in each half – for Noble.

South Portland got two goals from Evelyn Selser and one from Julia Banks.

BONNY EAGLE 1, PORTLAND 0: Madison Johnson scored on a cross from Emily Ginter with 21:45 remaining in the second half to lift the Scots (8-3-1) over the Bulldogs (6-5-1) in Portland.

Sydney Gillingham recorded five saves in the shutout.

WAYNFLETE 5, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Kilee Sherry scored twice for the Flyers (3-9) as they defeated the Seagulls (0-12-1) in Portland.

Devan Sherry recorded a goal and an assist, and Clara Sandberg and Abby Aleshire each added a goal.

Breanna Perrigo scored in the second half for Old Orchard Beach.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 3, HYDE 1: Audrey Fletcher had a goal and two assists to lead the Mustangs (11-1) to a win over the Wolfpack (5-7) in Monmouth.

Tabbie Crawford added a goal and an assist, and Alicen Burnham also scored for the Mustangs.

Ingrid Schroeter scored for Hyde.

