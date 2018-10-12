NEW HIRES

Lisa Beeler joined Ledgewood Construction as the new business development director.

Beeler brings experience in business development, relationship building and marketing while at Pierce Promotions and KMA HR Consulting.

Maine Medical Partners announced the following new hires:

Katharina Trede, M.D. joined Maine Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry as chief of emergency psychiatry.

She completed residency in psychiatry at Maine Med, where she served as chief resident. She previously worked for Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center.

Randy Kring, M.D. joined Maine Medical Center’s Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Kring completed his residency here at Maine Med, where he was chief resident.

Christina DeMatteo joined Maine Medical Partners Hospital Medicine.

Dr. DeMatteo recently finished a preventive medicine fellowship at MMC, as well as her residency and infectious disease fellowship. Dr. DeMatteo is also medical director of the Portland Public Health Center STD Clinic and Needle Exchange Program.

Nicholas Dupuis joined Maine Medical Partners Hospital Medicine.

Dr. Dupuis received his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency here at Maine Medical Center, where he was chief resident.

Colin Phillips, M.D. joined Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology, with a specialty in interventional cardiology.

He was an intern and resident in internal medicine at Beth Israel, along with serving as a primary care chief medical resident at Boston’s VA Medical Center and a clinical fellow in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Raymond Serrano, M.D. joined Maine Medical Center Department of Psychiatry.

Dr. Serrano was previously with Boston VA, where he was medical director of primary care behavioral health for the department of psychiatry.

Meredith Bryden, M.D. joined Maine Medical Partners Pediatric Hospital Medicine.

Dr. Bryden completed her residency here at Maine Medical Center. Dr. Bryden’s clinical interests include caring for refugee patients, procedures and asthma management.

Michael Zubrow, M.D. joined Maine Medical Center Pediatric Critical Care.

Dr. Zubrow previously worked at Bristol Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital.

Jillian Gregory joined Maine Medical Partners Critical Care, Pediatrics.

Dr. Gregory completed her residency at Maine Med, where she was chief resident, and her critical care fellowship at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Rachel Williams, M.D. joined Maine Medical Center Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Williams completed her residency here at Maine Med, where she was chief resident. She most recently completed her fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. n

Bryan Lamoreau, M.D. joined Maine Medical Partners Scarborough Family Medicine.

Dr. Lamoreau completed a family medicine residency and integrative medicine fellowship here at MMC.

Arthur Kehas, M.D. joined Maine Medical Partners Hospital Medicine.

Dr. Kehas completed his residency at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Lisa Thomas, M.D., has rejoined Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology as an attending cardiologist.

Dr. Thomas is a longtime member of the Greater Portland medical community, originally as a partner for 12 years at Maine Cardiology Associates. She then served for three years as an attending cardiologist at Maine Medical Partners, followed by three years at Mercy Cardiology.

Jordan Leyton-Mange, M.D., joined Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology.

He was recently a clinical fellow in Cardiac Electrophysiology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Division of Cardiology in Boston.

Edward Sze, M.D., has joined Maine Medical Partners MaineHealth Cardiology.

Dr. Sze is an attending physician in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology.

Rebecca Harvey, M.D., has joined Maine Medical Partners Otolaryngology.

She recently completed her residency at the University of Michigan Health System, Department of Otolaryngology as assistant chief resident.

Christopher Withers, M.D. joined Maine Medical Partners Hospital Medicine. Dr. Withers completed his internal medicine and pediatrics residency here at Maine Medical Center and was chief resident.

