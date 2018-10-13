Augusta police are seeking the owner of a 50-pound piglet that tuckered itself out dodging traffic on Route 3 Saturday evening.

Police received a report around 6 p.m. that the little pink rascal was running in traffic on North Belfast Avenue, just east of Church Hill Road, said Sgt. Jesse Brann.

“A good Samaritan stopped and caught the pig and was detaining it for us when officers arrived,” Brann said.

Officers Nicholas Sterling and Sabastian Guptill went door to door in the neighborhood, seeking the owner, without luck, and the animal control officer was unaware of any pig owners in the area, Brann said.

“The piglet is being cared for by someone who is familiar with farm animals until we can identify the owner,” Brann said. “He seems to be in good condition. He looked like he had been running around for a while because he was pretty tired.”

Brann said he didn’t know whether the piglet is male or female. He said the pig is being kept in a cage meant for a medium-size dog. The pig appears to be without a collar in a photo posted on the police department’s Twitter page.

The piglet is the fourth farm animal that Augusta police have dealt with in recent months, Brann said. They’re keeping a lookout for a sheep that’s been “on the lam” for a few weeks, he said, and they assisted a lost horse and donkey in July.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: