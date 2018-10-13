About 40 volunteers from as far away as Georgia spent the wet morning filling in ruts caused by vandals driving an automobile in circles two weeks ago.
“It’s a cold, wet day and we have a field full of people,” said Michael Graham, curator of the Shaker museum.
Local businesses provided loads of dirt, lunch and equipment while volunteers provided the labor. Members of the GNG ATV Club, Cumberland County Equestrians 4-H Club, Game Warden Jeremy Judd and Norway Selectman Mike Twitchell all pitched in to help.
“We have amazing partnerships today,” Graham said. “This has brought our community together.”
-
Sports
NFL Week 6 preview
-
Life & Culture
Society Notebook: Falmouth Land Trust marks 300 years down on the farm
-
Business
Maine's paper industry 'positioned to have a revitalization'
-
Politics
For Maine women in confirmation protest, the fight was personal
-
Life & Culture
Transgender activist Nicole Maines has always been superhero to some. Now, she plays one on TV