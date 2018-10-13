SKOWHEGAN — A New Hampshire man was charged with aggravated assault after police said he injured a 2-year-old girl Thursday night in Skowhegan.

Cody Alexander Swanson, 25, of Concord, later fled the scene but was arrested Friday, police said.

Skowhegan Detective Michael Bachelder and patrol officers took Swanson into custody at 5:45 p.m. at Swanson’s friend’s residence on Main Street. He sought refuge there after the incident at an Indian Ridge apartment, police said.

Swanson, who also has been listed in criminal records as having a Skowhegan address, is being held at the Somerset County jail. He has a history of assault dating back to at least August 2016.

Early Saturday afternoon, Skowhegan police Chief David Bucknam reported that the child was “breathing on (her) own and is responsive.”

Bucknam said that when first responders arrived at the scene Thursday, they found the toddler severely bruised. Her mother, Crystal Bowman, 25, of Massachusetts, had called authorities and reported that the girl had fallen down a flight of stairs.

“There was large bruising on the forehead of the 2-year-old, and the child had multiple injuries all over (her) body from previous incidents,” Bucknam said. She was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and was in stable condition by Friday night, according to Bucknam. Bowman was uninjured.

Bachelder, along with Maine State Police Detectives Christopher Crawford, Ryan Brockway and Detective Sgt. Jason Richards, investigated.

“From what we understand, as far as it goes right now, some child abuse is taking place,” Bucknam said. “Cody is our suspect and he was arrested.”

Swanson has been incarcerated for convictions on class D domestic violence assault charges in Maine twice since 2016. He was convicted of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release in 2016.

Next >