The speaker in this week’s poem insists, “I will not be saved,” and yet he prays to be visited by rain, by a dragonfly, by the light of the “midnight special” – a line from a famous folk song. It seems he wants to be inspired – a word, by the way that refers to a divine breath coming into a body – and he is, finally, when he least expects it.
Robert Farnsworth taught literature and creative writing at Bates College in Lewiston for almost three decades. His books include “Rumored Islands” (Harbor Mountain Press, 2010), “Honest Water” (Wesleyan, 1989), and “Three or Four Hills and a Cloud” (Wesleyan, 1982).
Perfect Strangers
By Robert Farnsworth
Dragging little flags of shadow, three
Witnesses are climbing my front stairs.
They’ve come to save my soul.
When the doorbell chimes below, the dog
barks and barks-a pause, and again
the urgent whines and sharp reports
ripped and ripped and ripped like
regrettable pages. I won’t answer.
I will not be saved. Beside the attic
window I peer down from, the guitar
slumps against a shelf, the stave of its
old strings beyond my ability to tune.
That’s how it may be with my soul too,
now, autumn not yet begun its tremble
and decline, the hawks still awaiting big
thermals they will climb to Argentina,
and words again just clothing things.
All summer, beside myself, I prayed-
let the midnight special shine its ever-
loving light on me, let the irresistible
squall rain its long rain down on me,
let the opalescent dragonfly land on me.
Nothing doing. Those nights came
and went, so many pages turned while
leaves unfurled and whispered in their
lamplit chambers. That’s the question,
one of them says, as they turn away
gently and walk toward my neighbor’s.
Three sudden flights up I’m thrill sick
as the flume rider dragged toward apogee:
on a branch a squirrel stops, sits straight
up in front of me, the tiny hammering
of its heart visible in its plush white chest.
Gibson Fay-LeBlanc is poet who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Poem copyright © 2004 Robert Farnsworth. It appeared originally in Southern Poetry Review in 2004 and appears here by permission of the author. For an archive of all the poems that have appeared in this column, go to www.pressherald.com/tag/deep-water.
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox fail to come up with big plays in Game 1 ALCS loss
-
Sports
NFL Week 6 preview
-
Life & Culture
Society Notebook: Falmouth Land Trust marks 300 years down on the farm
-
Business
Maine's paper industry 'positioned to have a revitalization'
-
Politics
For Maine women in confirmation protest, the fight was personal