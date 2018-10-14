Most little kids play dress-up to pretend they’re someone else, but Nicole Maines played dress-up so she could be herself.

“My brother Jonas and I were always pretending to be in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ or something,” said Maines, 21, who was born a boy but identified as a girl from toddlerhood. “I loved it because I could wear the kind of clothes I was truly comfortable in. People would say, ‘Oh, she’s just playing dress-up,’ but it was much more to me.”

Superhero's debut WHAT: Nicole Maines, who lived in Orono and Portland while growing up, will make her debut as TV’s first transgender superhero on “Supergirl.” WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday WHERE: The CW Network TRANSGENDER ROLES ON TV AND THE MOVIES TRANSFORMING TELEVISION Although Nicole Maines is playing TV’s first transgender superhero – on The CW’s “Supergirl” – she’s not the first transgender actor to land a significant transgender role on series television. Here’s a list of several currently on TV: Laverne Cox – Plays an inmate of a women’s prison in “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix) Amiyah Scott – Plays the daughter of one of the main characters on the show-business drama “Star” (Fox) Alex Blue Davis – Plays an intern on the long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC) Ian Alexander – Plays a high school student on the mystery series “The OA” (Netflix) Trace Lysette – Plays a yoga teacher on “Transparent” (Amazon) Alexandra Billings – Plays a mentor to the main character on “Transparent” (Amazon) MOVIES SLOWER TO ADAPT While the number of transgender actors on TV is increasing, Hollywood filmmakers have a history of giving transgender starring roles to actors who are not transgender: Scarlett Johansson – Was cast to play a transgender man in the upcoming film “Rub & Tug,” the true story of Tex Gill, who ran a prostitution ring in the 1970s and ’80s, but she withdrew from the project in July after a backlash of protest. Jared Leto – Won a best supporting actor Oscar for playing a transgender woman dying of AIDS in “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013) Glenn Close – Played a transgender man in the 19th-century Irish period drama “Albert Nobbs” (2011) Hilary Swank – Won the Oscar for best actress for playing a transgender man in “Boy’s Don’t Cry” (1999) Jaye Davidson – Was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for playing a transgender woman in “The Crying Game” (1992) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Maines, who won a landmark court case for transgender rights in 2014, went from acting out movies and plays with her brother to theater productions at Orono Middle School. On Sunday, she will become TV’s first transgender superhero when she makes her debut on The CW Network’s family action show “Supergirl.” She’s one of only a dozen or so transgender performers currently playing transgender characters on series television. Her character, Nia Nal, is a crime-fighting reporter, also known as the superhero Dreamer. Her power is seeing into the future.

After decades of being portrayed in film and TV, largely as seamy characters, transgender men and women are hailing Maines’ role as a potential catalyst for more positive portrayals in media and more work for transgender actors. Activists say Maines’ role, and life story, are especially inspiring to transgender youths as they struggle for acceptance at school, from parents and in the world in general.

“It’s critical that we tell stories about trans youth in mainstream pop culture, and casting Nicole Maines as TV’s first trans superhero is an important step in the right direction,” said Nick Adams, director of transgender media and representation for GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), a group that monitors the portrayals of gay, lesbian, and transgender people in the media. “Nicole and her family have already changed the society for the better, and now more young people will learn about their fight for full equality for trans students.”

Alice Staples, a 17-year-old transgender girl from Hollis, did a school project on Maines and her court battle. She thinks that Maines’ role on “Supergirl” combined with her personal story will definitely have a positive impact on public opinion.

“It’ll help spread awareness and show trans people are not perverted, they’re normal, they can even be heroes,” said Alice, a senior at Baxter Academy for Technology and Science in Portland. “I’m still in the learning process myself, and one of the first people I turn to for answers is Nicole and her story.”

NOT A PERFECT TRANS PERSON

Maines says she can identify with her character on the show because she “looks at what’s wrong and does what she can to fix it. Nia Nal is passionate about using whatever platform she has to effect change.” So is Maines.

Born a boy and named Wyatt, Maines was not yet 3 when she told her parents she hated having a penis and asked when she’d become a girl. After several years, Maines’ parents decided to let her live as a girl and had her name legally changed to Nicole.

Her family had lived near New York’s Adirondack Mountains, in the town of Northville, until Maines was about 5 years old. Then they moved to Orono and later, to Portland, where Maines attended Waynflete School.

In 2007, Maines was in elementary school, at Asa Adams School in Orono, when she became the focus of what would be a groundbreaking lawsuit over transgender rights. The school had stopped her from using the girls’ bathroom, after a complaint from another student’s guardian. The suit made its way to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, which ruled in 2014 that her rights had been violated. It was the first time a state supreme court had affirmed a transgender person’s right to equal access to bathrooms in public places.

Maines has spent a lot of time since then working to raise awareness about the issues facing transgender people – those who identify with a gender different from the sex they were born with. Her story was

