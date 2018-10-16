This database lists contributions to the candidates in Maine’s 1st District congressional race. The data was drawn from the latest quarterly campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Oct. 15.
Note: as of 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, itemized contributions to an independent candidate, Martin Grohman, had still note been released. The table below only includes contributions to the Grohman campaign through June 30 and will be updated when the latest filing becomes available.
Source: Federal Election Commission
Showing donations to all candidates:
|Date
|Candidate
|Amount
|Donor
|Donor city
|Donor state
|Donor employer
|Date
|Candidate
|Amount
|Donor
|Donor city
|Donor state
|Donor employer
-
