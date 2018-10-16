The husband of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said he is concerned for his wife’s safety, a day after he opened a letter at their Bangor home that claimed to contain the deadly poison ricin.

Police responded and cordoned off the couple’s home on West Broadway. They quarantined the senator’s husband, Thomas Daffron, their family dog and part of the residence before police announcing that there was no threat to the public.

The incident is being investigated by multiple local and federal police agencies, including the FBI and the United States Capitol Police, but no new developments were released Tuesday in the ongoing effort to find who sent the message.

“She’s been subject to a lot of threats and it’s, obviously, it’s scary,” Daffron said in an interview Tuesday with News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

The threats have come during and after the tense buildup to Collins’ deciding vote Oct. 6 in support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct during his high school and college years.

Kavanaugh angrily denied the allegations, and pressure mounted on Collins from both sides to either support or reject the nominee. Protesters swamped her Portland and Washington, D.C., offices, and dozens were arrested during the demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

Collins was returning home to Maine when Daffron opened the letter, and joined him later Monday night in Bangor.

So far police have not disclosed the contents of the letter, or said whether it was sent through the postal system. Collins spoke briefly outside her home Tuesday, saying she was letting the FBI handle the investigation and thanked first responders for their professional response, according to WGME-TV.

Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Boston, which covers all of northern New England, declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Collins’ husband, meanwhile, cited the national political climate during his brief comments to News Center Maine.

“If we don’t do something to restore civility to this process it’s going to be, you know, very difficult for this country to function,” Daffron said. “And I’ve never really seen anything like this, and I started in the Senate in the early 1970s.”

Bangor police received a report of the suspicious letter at 1:39 p.m., and teams of investigators and a hazardous materials team from Orono were soon on scene at the couple’s home on West Broadway.

Photos and television footage showed a large area around Collins’ gray house cordoned off with yellow police tape and several officers wearing protective suits.

The letter’s author threatened that the note was contaminated with ricin, a poison derived from parts of the castor bean plant. Ricin can be deadly if it is ingested or inhaled, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The poison can take up to 72 or longer hours to be fatal, and symptoms vary based on how the ricin enters the body, but in general, it works by inducing cell death by preventing the production of necessary proteins, which eventually can lead to organ damage. No vaccine is currently available to the general public, and treatment for ricin exposure requires continued supportive medical care, according to a briefing document prepared by the Congressional Research Service after ricin-laced letters were sent to then-President Barack Obama and a Mississippi senator in 2013.

