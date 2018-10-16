High winds toppled tree branches across Maine overnight, landing on power lines and knocking out power to tens of thousands of Mainers.

More than 46,000 were without power at 11 a.m., down from about 60,000 at dawn, according to Central Maine Power. Cumberland County was hardest hit with more than 13,000 homes and businesses – nearly 10 percent of all customers in the county – without power. Nearly 3,000 customers were without power in Windham and more than 1,200 in Gorham at the peak of outages.

Emera Maine reported at 11 a.m. that more than 12,00 customers without power, with the highest concentration of outages in the Blue Hill area.

Strong gusty winds will continue through the morning, with the strongest winds in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. The highest wind gusts recorded overnight include 53 mph at Matinicus Rock, 47 mph at the Portland International Jetport and 44 mph in Cape Neddick, according to the weather service.

A gale warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Winds are predicted to gust to 50 knots and there will seas of 7 to 10 feet, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning is in effect until 2 p.m. in Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties, where there will be winds of 20 to 30 mph with 55 mph gusts. The weather service warns those winds could blow down limbs, trees and power lines.

Several school districts announced delays or cancellations Tuesday morning. There is a 2-hour delay in RSU 58 and RSU 72. There will be no classes at Yarmouth schools, Sebago Elementary School, Andover Elementary School, Athens Community School, Chop Point School, Cornville Regional Charter School and Mountain Valley High School.

This story will be updated.

