GORHAM — Andrew Rent scored twice, and Gorham remained unbeaten with a 5-0 victory over Bonny Eagle in a boys’ soccer game Tuesday.

Alex Burghardt, Cooper Lyons and Sebastien Irish added goals for the Rams (13-0-1), who led 2-0 at halftime.

Nick Beaulieu finished with eight saves for Bonny Eagle (2-8-1).

FALMOUTH 3, MASSABESIC 0: Charlie Adams and Gus Ford scored 30 seconds apart late in the first half for the Yachtsmen (11-2-1), who held on to beat the Mustangs (2-11-1) in Waterboro.

Kyle Bouchard made it 3-0 with 34:44 remaining.

Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana made four saves for Falmouth. Caleb Smalley had 14 for the Mustangs.

PORTLAND 6, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Keto Tchiputo was the first of six scorers and also had an assist for Portland (8-3-3) in a win against the Trojans (6-7-1) in Saco.

Eric Mukwa, Gabriel Panzo and Mwandja Kaluta followed with goals before the break. Berrick Bobe and Tahn Tiparos scored the second-half goals.

Henry Flynn and Max Brown combined for three saves for Portland. Thornton’s Travis Snyder and Nick Lea combined for eight.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 5, BELFAST 0: Troy Nguyen and Will Shaffer each scored twice as the Eagles (7-6-1) downed the Lions (4-7-3) in Bath.

Jorge Pulido also scored for Lincoln Academy.

SANFORD 0, SCARBOROUGH 0: Garrett Gallant finished with eight saves for the Spartans (6-7-1) and Nathan Taggart had four for the Red Storm (9-4-1) in a draw at Scarborough.

WISCASSET/BOOTHBAY 5, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Matt Chapman had a goal and an assist to pace Wiscasset/Boothbay at Wiscasset.

Tim Chappelle, Jordan Espeut, Bayly Gaughan-Carrasco and John Hodson each had a goal for Wiscasset/Boothbay (6-8).

Caleb Gabriele made nine saves in the shutout. Jacob Bryant also had nine saves for Spruce Mountain (2-12).

CONY 2, OXFORD HILLS 1: Uday Najar scored on a corner kick served up by Miqueas Biasuz in overtime to give Cony (5-7-1) a win over the Vikings (7-7) at Augusta.

Share

< Previous

Next >