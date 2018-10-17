BOSTON — Gordon Hayward could finally breathe a sigh of relief on Tuesday night.

Following a long year that began with a gruesome injury suffered on opening night last Oct. 17, the Boston Celtics’ forward was back in the NBA for his first full game since the end of the 2016-17 season.

He went 25 minutes and scored 10 points with five rebounds as the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 105-87 at TD Garden to get their season going in a positive manner.

Hayward, coming off a dislocated ankle and fractured leg, showed obvious signs of rust and was on a minutes restriction, but he was just happy to be playing in a meaningful game once again.

“It was amazing to be out there on the court again for a regular-season game,” said Hayward. “My adrenaline was definitely pumping the first three or four minutes. It was great to be out there. That’s a big step for me.

“That was a big step, big confidence booster, a big hurdle.”

Hayward missed 8 of 12 shots but tied a career high with four steals.

He admitted to having flashbacks about what happened on opening night last season in Cleveland, when he was injured going up for a lob pass against the Cavaliers in the opening minutes.

“Yeah, it definitely crossed my mind, especially warming up and running out through the tunnel,” said Hayward. “I thought about maybe not doing any lobs or back door plays this game. It’s a major part of my life at this point in time. It’s tough to just kick that out of your head.

“Once you’re on the court some of that disappears. Going through warm-ups for sure I was having flashbacks. But once I started playing I didn’t think about it.”

As part of the pregame festivities, a video was played on the scoreboard showing Hayward’s progression during his long rehab, and he watched from the sideline.

Hayward received a loud ovation from the sellout crowd before his first home game in a Celtics’ uniform.

“They were great,” said Hayward. “They were tremendous. It was everything I expected when I originally signed here. I had to wait a year for it but it was amazing.”

The minutes restriction will be in place for a few weeks as the Celtics want to make sure Hayward is ready to go full tilt.

“Part of it is just having patience and realizing it’s not all going to come at once,” he said.

SO IS Celtics-Sixers a heated rivalry again?

“I think it’s too soon to say,” Al Horford said. “Just two good teams battling. It’s going to be fun.”

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry just yet,” Marcus Smart said. “I’m sure it will get there.”

Whether the Celtics want to admit it or not, it’s already there. LeBron James carried Miami and Cleveland to the last eight Eastern Conference championships and now that he’s left Cleveland to play for the Lakers, the conference is up for grabs.

The NBA considers this to be a renewed rivalry because it scheduled the Sixers to play the Celtics at the Garden on opening night Tuesday on TNT and they’ll meet again here on Christmas Day on ABC. The Celtics are favored to win the conference and the Sixers and Raptors are expected to be their chief competition.

