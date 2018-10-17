The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a Gray man wanted on a domestic violence stalking charge.
The sheriff’s office posted a brief statement and photograph of 28-year-old Kenneth John Dubuc on its Facebook page Wednesday, asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 893-2810. Authorities said that Dubuc also has ties to the Scarborough area.
Captain Donald Goulet said that Dubuc was arrested and charged with domestic violence stalking on June 16 in Gray.
He served 54 days in jail on that charge, but following his release, Dubuc allegedly assaulted the same victim on Sept. 30, Goulet said.
The District Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for Dubuc’s arrest. He has been at large since then.
Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:
