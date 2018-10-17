WOODSTOCK, Conn. — The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on “Sesame Street” is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Caroll Spinney told the New York Times that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969. In addition to Big Bird, the 84-year-old was also Oscar the Grouch.

Spinney says the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult.

His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will succeed him in the Big Bird role.

– From news service reports

