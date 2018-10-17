METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans have claimed former Maine Red Claws point guard Tim Frazier off waivers.

The move brings Frazier back to a club with which he averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 assists in 81 games before he was traded to Washington shortly before the 2017 NBA draft.

Former Maine Red Claws guard Tim Frazier was claimed off waivers Wednesday by one of his former NBA teams, the New Orleans Pelicans. Associated Press/John Bazemore Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Frazier, who was not drafted out of Penn State, also has played for Philadelphia and Portland and has averaged 5.2 points and four assists in 186 career NBA games. He spent this preseason with Milwaukee.

In order to make room for Frazier on the roster, the Pelicans waived 6-7 forward Troy Williams, who averaged 8.5 points in four preseason games.

SUNS: Phoenix officially announced the signing of veteran guard Jamal Crawford to a one-year deal.

Crawford, 38, is entering his 19th NBA season and has a career average of 15 points per game.

