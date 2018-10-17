METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans have claimed former Maine Red Claws point guard Tim Frazier off waivers.
The move brings Frazier back to a club with which he averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 assists in 81 games before he was traded to Washington shortly before the 2017 NBA draft.
Frazier, who was not drafted out of Penn State, also has played for Philadelphia and Portland and has averaged 5.2 points and four assists in 186 career NBA games. He spent this preseason with Milwaukee.
In order to make room for Frazier on the roster, the Pelicans waived 6-7 forward Troy Williams, who averaged 8.5 points in four preseason games.
SUNS: Phoenix officially announced the signing of veteran guard Jamal Crawford to a one-year deal.
Crawford, 38, is entering his 19th NBA season and has a career average of 15 points per game.
-
News
House District 51: Incumbent, challenger cite need to combat opioid abuse
-
Sports
Rival women's hockey leagues considering merger options
-
Maine Mariners
Mariners eager to get back at it
-
College
With 5 games remaining, UMaine football team looking to avoid late-season swoon
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Falmouth tops Gorham in A South quarterfinals