AUGUSTA — City police said school operations would carry on as usual on Thursday after an anonymous tip alluding to “a possible threat of violence involving a firearm and Cony High School” late Wednesday night.

“There did not appear to be any direct threats, however due to the nature of this incident, (police) immediately identified the Augusta juvenile, and embarked in an extensive investigation into the alleged threats,” Deputy Chief Kevin Lully wrote in a Thursday morning press release. “(Police) are working in conjunction with the school, parent and the student involved, all of whom are working very cooperatively with Police.”

Lully said police were in contact with the juvenile “within an hour” after the tip was received about 10 p.m. He said no charges against the juvenile were being considered.

Lully said the threat was not leveled against a specific student, but the school in general. Despite the reported threat, he wrote in the release that “Augusta Schools continue to be safe for all users at this time.”

No additional police presence was expected at the school Thursday, Lully said, but officers will be “highly visible” if students, staff, visitors or parents have questions about the incident.

The anonymous tip was communicated through the new mobile application “Tip411,” which was launched earlier this month.

