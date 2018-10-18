COLLEGES

The University of Maine women’s basketball team is a unanimous choice among league coaches to repeat as the America East champion in a preseason poll announced Thursday.

The Black Bears, who have an exhibition against Stonehill on Nov. 3 followed by their regular-season opener Nov. 10 against Toledo – both in Bangor – return four starters from the team that won the regular-season and tournament titles last year.

Also, junior Blanca Millan and senior Tanesha Sutton were named to the America East preseason all-conference team.

FIELD HOCKEY: Taylor Lough scored two goals and Grace Fitzgerald had one as Bates (6-7) took a 3-0 victory from Endicott (13-4) at Lewiston.

Victoria Lee and Riley Burns each had an assist.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Riley Turcotte scored in the first half and So Kim in the second as Bates (5-8) took a two-goal lead at Lewiston and downed Lesley 2-1, ending a nine-game winning streak by the Lynx (11-4).

Sarah Dipillo threw the ball in to Turcotte, who shot from 20 yards on the first goal. In the fifth minute of the second half, Caroline Bogue pushed a ball into the box that Kim knocked in from about 6 yards.

MEN’S SOCCER: Dalton Wing made three saves for Central Maine CC (5-2-1, 5-2-1 Yankee Small College), and Camden Labrecque stopped two shots for Southern Maine CC (5-5-3, 5-2-1) in a scoreless tie at Auburn.

TENNIS

COACHING URGED: Serena Williams’ coach said in-match coaching should be allowed in tennis to help the sport’s popularity.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who admitted he used banned hand signals to try to help Williams during her loss in the U.S. Open final, wrote in a posting on Twitter that making coaching part of the spectacle would let “viewers enjoy it as a show” and “ensure that it remains pivotal in the sport.”

HALEP OUT: The WTA said Thursday that No. 1-ranked Simona Halep has withdrawn from the WTA Finals because of a back injury.

GOLF

PGA: Chez Reavie overcame cool, windy conditions for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the CJ Cup at Jeju Island, South Korea.

Danny Willett and Si Woo Kim shot 69s while the large group at 70 and tied for fourth included Ian Poulter, Nick Watney and Michael Kim.

LPGA: Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot a 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament.

TRACK AND FIELD

KEINO ARRESTED: Running great Kip Keino handed himself over to police in Kenya and is under arrest, set to face charges of corruption and abuse of office that threaten the reputation of one of track and field’s most revered figures.

