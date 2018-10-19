Portland broke open a close game with four touchdowns in the third quarter Friday night, pulling away for a 35-0 win over South Portland in a regular-season finale at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Bulldogs (7-1) led only 7-0 at halftime, but took control in the third quarter with the help of a punt return for a touchdown.

Portland will get a bye for the first round of the Class A North playoffs as one of the top two seeds.

South Portland fell to 1-7.

WELLS 42, YORK 22: Matt Sherburne ran for two touchdowns and threw for one as the Warriors (8-0) rolled past the Wildcats (3-5) in York.

Payton McKay ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter for the Warriors, who extended their winning streak to 24 games. He opened the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run, then scored from 19 yards to give Wells a 13-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Sherburne got his first TD midway through the second quarter as the Warriors took a 19-7 lead into halftime.

After a TD run by Sherburne, he connected with Tyler Bridge for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 35-7 early in the fourth.

CAPE ELIZABETH 29, YARMOUTH 28: The Capers (4-4) got a touchdown and 2-point conversion with no time remaining to stun the Clippers (3-5) in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth had taken a 28-21 lead on a touchdown by Noah Eckersley-Ray with just 25 seconds remaining. Eckersley-Ray also threw two touchdown passes to Caden Middleton.

DEERING 27, MASSABESIC 16: Wenston Dinizio returned two interceptions for touchdowns and Travis Soule had two long touchdown runs to lead the Rams (3-5) over the Mustangs (1-6) in Portland.

Massabesic took a 16-13 lead in the third quarter on Owen Roberts’ second rushing TD of the game. But Deering quickly answered, getting a 63-yard touchdown run by Soule.

Deering sealed the game in the fourth quarter as Dinizio returned an interception 89 yards.

BIDDEFORD 39, WESTBROOK 12: Aidan Donovan rushed for three touchdowns and the Tigers (4-4) cruised to a win over the Blue Blazes (1-7) in Westbrook.

Ashton Crowell added two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving.

Westbrook scored in the fourth quarter on a 43-yard pass from Devon Ezzy to Caden Dow and a 53-yard run by Ezzy.

MORSE 38, MT. ARARAT 16: Austin Baltazar rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, and Lukas Osterhout recovered a blocked punt in the end zone as the Shipbuilders (4-4) defeated the Eagles (2-6) in Topsham.

GORHAM 35, NOBLE 7: Isaac Rollins threw two touchdown passes to Kyle Skolfield, and the Rams (4-4) scored 21 straight points in the second half to pull away from the Knights (5-3) in Gorham.

Tyler Rollins rushed for two touchdowns and Nicco Pappalardo got another for Gorham.

EDWARD LITTLE 26, LEWISTON 22: Leighton Girardin’s 38-yard run with 52.4 seconds left gave the Red Eddies (4-4) a stunning comeback win for the second week in a row.

Lewiston (2-6) had taken a 22-20 lead on a 15-yard run by Hunter Landry and 2-point rush by Danny May with 1:41 remaining.

