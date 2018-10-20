Now that President Trump can add comedian to his resume, it comes as no surprise that Nikki Haley is resigning as ambassador to the United Nations. She’s been quite quiet lately.
How many presidents get laughed at on stage at the United Nations? Not many.
Carroll Hansen
Parsonsfield
