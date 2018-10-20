FRYEBURG — Alexa Koenig one-timed a perfect pass from Kerry Lefebvre with 3:34 remaining in the first overtime to give Freeport a 1-0 victory over Fryeburg Academy in a Class B South field hockey semifinal Saturday.

Third-seeded Freeport (13-2-1) heads to Waterhouse Field in Biddeford for the regional final Tuesday against top-seeded York.

Aimee Muscadin, left, of Falmouth and Thornton Academy's Shannon Roche keep their eyes on the ball during Falmouth's 2-1 win in a Class A South soccer prelim Saturday. Staff photo by Joel Page Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

It will be Freeport’s first trip to a regional final since 2000, when the Falcons defeated Valley in Class C West before falling to Jay in the state championship game.

The Falcons finally broke through after 60 scoreless minutes of regulation.

“I felt like we were prepared. We practice so many overtimes, so many corners, so many seven-versus-sevens, that there was no panic,” said Freeport Coach Marcia Wood. “Overtime, it’s how fast you’re going to run and just push your way through. When Kerry got that breakaway and Alexa moved to the spot, I just knew it. They kept their composure.”

For second-seeded Fryeburg (11-3-2) and longtime coach Dede Frost, regulation was a tale of near misses. The Raiders attempted 15 shots to Freeport’s six but couldn’t slip a shot behind goalie Katelyn Rouleau.

“It has been an amazing run this season,” said Frost. “These kids came from a very inexperienced team, just three seniors, the smallest team that I have had in my coaching career. They turned into a cohesive team, just an amazing young group of girls to work with.”

YORK 2, LAKE REGION 0: The top-seeded Wildcats (12-3-1) converted two penalty corners in the second half to beat the fourth-seeded Lakers (10-6) in a Class B South semifinal at York.

Bailey Oliver broke the scoreless deadlock early in the second half, redirecting a shot by Emily Patry past goalie Kelsey Gerry.

Patry made it 2-0 with 10:36 remaining, scoring off a pass from Oliver.

York, seeking its sixth straight regional title, will play No. 3 Freeport on Tuesday at Biddeford’s Waterhouse Field.

SOCCER

FALMOUTH 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Goals from Natalie Howard and Lexie Bugbee, and nine saves from freshman keeper Jordan Wolf led the sixth-seeded Yachtsmen (9-3-3) past the 11th-seeded Golden Trojans (7-8) in a Class A South prelim in Falmouth.

Falmouth will play at No. 3 Cheverus (12-2) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Stags won the regular-season meeting 2-0 at Falmouth on Sept. 15.

Falmouth took the lead in the 27th minute when Howard scored after a failed clear off a corner kick. The Golden Trojans needed just two minutes to answer, however, as Hannah Niles stole the ball and beat Wolf to make it 1-1.

The tie held until 12:11 remained, when Bugbee lofted a shot over Thornton keeper Grace Mears from 25 yards.

Wolf made her biggest save with 10:39 left, punching a hard Niles shot over the crossbar. Falmouth fended off three late corner kicks.

The Golden Trojans had a 10-8 edge in shots and got six saves from Mears. The Yachtsmen had an 8-5 advantage in corner kicks.

GREELY 5, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Julia Martel and Kaci O’Grady each scored twice to pace the 10th-seeded Rangers (8-7-1) past the seventh-seeded Phoenix (8-7-1) in a Class B South prelim in Jay.

Lauren Carrell added the final goal for Greely, which advances to face No. 2 Oak Hill in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Bri Jordan scored two goals as the ninth-seeded Patriots (9-6) eliminated No. 8 Lincoln Academy (6-7-2) in a Class B South prelim at Newcastle.

The Patriots led 4-0 at halftime. Laurel Thomas, West Duffy, Emma West and Jordan Grant recorded a goal apiece.

OCEANSIDE 2, WATERVILLE 1: Abi Veilleux’s overtime goal lifted the sixth-seeded Mariners (9-4-2) over the 11th-seeded Purple Panthers (7-8) in a Class B North prelim at Thomaston.

Hope Butler also scored and Rachael Joyce made three saves for Oceanside, which advances to face No. 3 Winslow in the quarterfinals.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, GREELY 0: The second-seeded Clippers (13-2) didn’t trail for a single point in winning their Class B quarterfinal over No. 7 Greely (5-10), in straight sets, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18.

Yarmouth advanced to host No. 3 Brewer (13-2) in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Yarmouth pulled away in the first set behind seven assists from Dominique Moran, four kills and three blocks from Maggie Murray and seven service points from Marie LeBlanc.

The second set was a similar story, as the Clippers raced to a 5-0 lead and never looked back. Moran and Murray each had six service points.

In the third set, the Clippers shot to leads of 9-1 and 10-3, but Greely got as close as 20-17 before Yarmouth finished it off. Moran capped her terrific match with 11 more assists, giving her 24 in all. Murray finished with 10 kills, and Evelyn Lukis added 11 kills.

Greely was paced by eight kills from Morgan Selby.

FALMOUTH 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Katie Phillips had 11 kills and 14 assists, Annika Hester added 24 kills, and Summer Spiegel had 20 assists as the top-seeded Yachtsmen (14-1) handled the ninth-seeded Trojans (8-8) in a Class A quarterfinal at Falmouth, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-12.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, NARRAGUAGUS 1: Sydney Plummer had 16 kills, 14 digs and six aces, and Afton Martin added five aces, four kills and 10 assists as the fourth-seeded Panthers (10-5) beat the fifth-seeded Knights (9-6) in a Class C quarterfinal at Yarmouth, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25 and 25-14.

Anna Strout had seven aces, 13 kills and five blocks for Narraguagus.

Share

< Previous

Next >