HIGH SCHOOLS

Five finalists are named for field hockey award

Alexa Koenig of Freeport and Liberty Ladd of Falmouth are among the five finalists for the Miss Maine Field Hockey award presented by the Maine Field Hockey Association.

The other finalists are Madisyn Hartley of Maine Central Institute, and Skowhegan teammates Maliea Kelso and Elizabeth York.

The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at the association’s banquet at the Augusta Civic Center.

FOOTBALL

COLONIAL CONFERENCE: The Southern Maine Raging Bulls fell just short of the league championship Saturday night, losing on the road to the Boston Bandits, 20-17.

The Raging Bulls finished with a 7-4 record. The Bandits were 9-2.

SOCCER

MLS: Atlanta United scored two first-half goals and held on for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire, setting another league attendance record and securing a spot in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League.

Atlanta drew its seventh 70,000-plus crowd of the season, finishing with a total of 901,033 fans for a per-game average of 53,002. That easily eclipsed the mark of 48,200 that was set in its inaugural season a year ago.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Everton substitutes Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun scored late in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Liverpool.

HORSE RACING

TRAINER DIES: Richard Violette Jr., a thoroughbred trainer who advocated on behalf of racetrack backstretch workers and improved care for retired racehorses, died at his home in Delray Beach, Florida, after a long struggle with lung cancer. He was 65.

Violette had trained Diversify to victories in the Grade 2 Suburban and Grade 1 Whitney handicaps last summer, as well as last year’s Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup. The 5-year-old gelding has earned nearly $2 million with 10 wins in 16 starts.

FIGURE SKATING

SKATE AMERICA: World silver medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States broke the 200-point total for the first time in their long career together and won the ice dance gold medal at Everett, Washington.

Hubbell and Donohue finished with 200.82 points: 78.43 for Saturday’s rhythm dance and another 122.39 for Sunday’s free dance. The previous best for the two Americans, who have been skating together since 2011, are defending U.S. champions and competed at this year’s Olympics, was 197.42 at last month’s U.S. International Classic in Salt Lake City, which they won for the fourth straight year.

TENNIS

STOCKHOLM OPEN: Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek tennis player to win an ATP World Tour title when he beat Ernests Gulbis 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Tsitsipas, 20, tossed his racket in the air and put both hands to his head when Gulbis put a forehand into the net after 1 hour, 21 minutes.

KREMLIN CUP: Karen Khachanov breezed past Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2 at Moscow to win his third career ATP title.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Erin Stevenson converted a penalty kick with 10 minutes left to start a string of three consecutive goals that gave Maryland-Baltimore County (2-15, 1-7 America East) a 3-2 victory against Maine (6-9-1, 2-6) in a season finale at Orono.

Saylor Clark and Priscilla Domingo scored for Maine.

FIELD HOCKEY: Emily Hogan and Merel van Gijzen scored as Colby (8-6) defeated the University of New England (10-8) at Biddeford, 2-0.

– Staff and news service report

