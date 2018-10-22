MaineVoices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members can expect a memorable night and a chance for Q&A at the end. The event takes place at One Longfellow Square in Portland. Doors open at 6:30.

Aided by years as a practicing lawyer, Julia Spencer-Fleming took up mystery writing as a hobby, eventually launching the Rev. Clare Fergusson/Russ Van Alstyne mystery series in 2002 with “In the Bleak Midwinter.” After seven more volumes and many of the industry’s most prestigious awards (Agatha, Anthony, Nero, Dilys, Macavity, Barry, and Gumshoe), she has earned a place on the New York Times best seller list and a devoted fan base.

Her daughter, Victoria Hugo-Vidal, is a columnist for the Press Herald, writing about family, the economy, politics and so much more as The Maine Millennial. She has a Masters in library and science information from Simmons College.

They will be interviewed by Greg Keisch, Editorial Editor at the Portland Press Herald.

