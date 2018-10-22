Rep. Maureen F. Terry, D-Gorham, is running unopposed to retain her seat in House District 26, which covers part of Gorham.

Terry is seeking a second term. She is a chef and a former restaurant owner and has been active in Gorham community organizations and schools.

Republican challenger Kenneth Jack Hoyt Jr. withdrew from House District 26 race in August and no replacement was allowed.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
election 2018, gorham maine, house district 26
Related Stories
Latest Articles