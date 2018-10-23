HIGH SCHOOLS



Texas officials are requiring that the state’s largest schools report concussions suffered by high school athletes, a move seen as the nation’s biggest effort to track brain injuries among young athletes.

The University Interscholastic League, Texas’ governing body for public high school sports, on Monday ordered the schools to submit individual concussion reports. Texas has more high school athletes than any other state with about 825,000.

The requirement applies to schools in the most populous Class 6A UIL designation. Staff at those schools must answer more than a dozen questions on each player – such as when the concussion occurred, whether it came from contact with the ground or another player, and so on – that are relayed to researchers with the O’Donnell Brain Institute at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

BASEBALL

OBITUARY: Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald died Monday at age 83 after battling heart and kidney complications.

Greenwald spent 16 seasons as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster. He called Giants games on radio from 1979-86 before leaving for a two-year stint with the New York Yankees. He then returned to the Giants and called their games until he stepped down in 1996.

TENNIS

WTA FINALS: Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki earned her first victory at this year’s tournament in Singapore, beating Petra Kvitova 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Elina Svitolina earned her second straight win in the other group match, outlasting Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. All four players are still in contention to advance to the semifinals from the White Group.

Wozniacki is now 1-1, while Kvitova is 0-2.

SWISS INDOORS: Roger Federer was tested by Filip Krajinovic before winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the first round of the tournament in his hometown of Basel.

Federer is seeking a ninth title at the tournament and has reached the final in his last 11 appearances. Federer had last dropped a set in his opening match 10 years ago.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and North Carolina’s Luke Maye headline The Associated Press 2018-19 preseason men’s All-America team.

They were joined by Duke freshman R.J. Barrett, Kansas big man Dedric Lawson, Nevada’s Caleb Martin and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ on the team announced on Tuesday.

Edwards, a 6-foot-1 guard, appeared on 63 of 65 ballots from a national panel after deciding to return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

The 6-8 Maye, like Edwards, was a third-team All-American a year ago after averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Defender Kelley O’Hara is expected to be out eight to 12 weeks after surgery on her right ankle and will miss the national team’s final two games of the year in Scotland and Portugal next month.

