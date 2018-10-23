The New York Giants have sent “the other Eli” to the New Orleans Saints.

Not Eli Manning. Eli Apple.

The Giants on Tuesday traded the cornerback who was the 10th pick overall in the 2016 draft to the Saints for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020.

Like all trades, it will be not official until Apple passes a physical.

The move marks the second time in a week the Giants (1-6) have parted ways with a recent first-round draft pick. Last week, they waived tackle Ereck Flowers, their 2015 top pick. He was signed by Jacksonville.

It also could be a sign the Giants, who were 3-13 last season, might deal more assets with the NFL trading deadline set for 4 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Apple has 23 tackles and a forced fumble. He also recovered a fumble in the Giants’ 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Atlanta on Monday night.

The Saints have struggled on pass defense all season.

They are 5-1 and in first place in the NFC South in large part because of the play of Drew Brees and the offense.

New Orleans will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in a matchup of first-place teams.

This was somewhat of a make-or-break season for Apple. He had a bad year in 2017 and was called a cancer by safety Landon Collins because of his attitude. He was inactive for four games and suspended for the season finale.

The South Jersey native came back this season and was all business. He has shown flashes of being a good cornerback but at times has not made plays. His holding penalty on a third-down play cost the Giants a chance to get off the field with Atlanta pinned near its goal line.

BRONCOS: Backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass after a couple reported he came into their suburban house uninvited and sat down on their couch “mumbling incoherently,” according to court records.

General Manager John Elway said the team was “very, very disappointed in Chad and the situation he put himself into” and suggested the Broncos were pondering Kelly’s future with the club.

Kelly attended a Halloween costume party hosted by Von Miller on Monday night that has long been a tradition for Broncos players and their significant others.

The Broncos were trying to figure out what happened after Kelly left the party.

RAIDERS: Oakland signed kicker Daniel Carlson and waived Matt McCrane.

Oakland also promoted receiver Marcell Ateman and offensive lineman Denver Kirkland from the practice squad to fill open spots on the 53-man roster.

CHIEFS: Kansas City placed offensive lineman Jordan Devey and linebacker Terrance Smith on injured reserve as part of a series of roster moves.

The Chiefs also promoted center James Murray and tight end Deon Yelder to the 53-man roster and signed offensive tackle Pace Murphy and linebacker Raymond Davison to the practice squad.

Devey started the past two games because of injuries elsewhere on the offensive line, first at right guard and then at center. He hurt his pectoral muscle in Sunday’s victory over Cincinnati.

Smith left the same game with a knee injury.

The Chiefs are already without center Mitch Morse because of a concussion and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif because of a broken bone in his leg. They signed free agent Jeff Allen to help with depth last week.

JETS: The Jets are addressing their need for help and depth at wide receiver by signing veteran Rishard Matthews, a league source confirmed. Matthews was released by the Titans earlier this season after requesting the team trade or waive him.

Share

< Previous

Next >