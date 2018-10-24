BIDDEFORD — Sage Works scored on a tip-in with 4:12 remaining as top-ranked York defeated third-ranked Freeport 1-0 in the Class B South field hockey championship game at Waterhouse Field on Wednesday.

It was York’s sixth consecutive regional title and 13th in 15 years. The Wildcats (13-3-1) will play the North B champ Saturday at Husson University at a time to be determined.

Freeport finished 13-3-1.

In an evenly-matched game, the Wildcats scored on their only shot of the second half. It came on a penalty corner.

Bailey Oliver inserted the ball to Emlyn Patry at the top of the circle. She shot to the right and Works was there to tip it in.

This story will be updated

