Emma Gallant scored two first-half goals and Julia Kratzer scored two quickly in the second half to lead No. 3 Cheverus to a 6-0 Class A South girls’ soccer quarterfinal win against No. 6 Falmouth on Wednesday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Gallant’s first goal came in the 15th minute when her corner kick went past the near post and caromed in after an attempted clear by Falmouth goalkeeper Jordan Wolf.

Gallant needed no assistance on her second goal. She covered 35 yards on a run, cutting from the right side into the open middle of the field and unleashed a hard left-footed shot into the upper-right corner.

Cheverus (13-2) advances to Saturday’s Class A South semifinal against the winner of the No. 7 Marshwood vs. No. 2 Gorham game. The game will be played at the higher seed.

Falmouth, which lost to Cheverus 2-0 in the regular season, ends at 9-4-3.

Cheverus extended the lead to 3-0 just 2:44 into the second half when Kratzer knocked in a Gallant cross. Just over two minutes later, Kratzer one-timed a header by Zoe Mazur for another goal. The play started with a long, well-placed throw-in by Lauren Jordan.

Jordan made it 5-0 with 26:24 to play, chipping in a loose ball after Falmouth was unable to clear the ball following a corner kick.

Mia Kratzer scored Cheverus’ sixth goal.

