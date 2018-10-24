SACO — Democratic Rep. Donna Bailey is facing competition from Republican Stephen DuPuis and independent Frederick Samp for the House District 14 seat, covering part of Saco.

Bailey, 57, is an attorney and former York County Probate Court judge and is serving her first term as a state representative.

THE CANDIDATES DONNA BAILEY

Age: 57

Residence: Saco

Party: Democratic

Family: Married, two children and two grandchildren

Occupation: Lawyer and genealogist

Education: Bates College, B.A. in European history; University of Maine School of Law, 1986; Boston University, certificate in genealogical research; University of Southern Maine, certificate in mediation

Political/civic experience: Current state representative; member of the Judiciary Committee; mayoral appointee to the Senior Tax Abatement ad hoc committee in Saco; former York County probate judge; former governor’s appointee to the Maine Commission on Domestic and Sexual Abuse; former member of the Maine Guardian ad litem Task Force; former member of the Probate and Trust Law Advisory Commission’s subcommittee to Revise Maine’s Probate Code; former co-chair of Saco Zoning Board of Appeals; former member of Saco Planning Board

Website/social media: dbformaine.com; on Facebook STEPHEN R. DUPUIS

Age: 62

Residence: Saco

Party: Republican

Family: Married, three children, five stepchildren and 10 grandchildren

Occupation: Retired software engineer

Education: 1974 graduate of Thornton Academy; B.A. in math/computer science and MBA from University of Southern Maine

Political/civic experience: Nine years on Saco Planning Board

Website/social media: On Facebook FREDERICK SAMP

Age: 67

Residence: Saco

Party: Independent

Family: Married, two children

Occupation: Retired attorney

Education: B.A. from Middlebury College, 1972; J.D., University of Maine School of Law, 1975

Political/civic experience: Former member of SAD 22 school board; former president of Maine Bar Foundation

Website/social media: sampforhouse.com; on Facebook

She said the state needs to implement the MaineCare expansion passed overwhelmingly by voters in 2017.

Bailey said the state needs to give people the option of affordable health insurance through the federal government, allowing them to purchase Medicare coverage on a sliding scale based on income. She also said the state needs to push for more transparency in prescription drugs and their increasing costs, and allow people the option to purchase drugs from other countries such as Canada.

Bailey also said the state needs to invest in renewable fuel and energy alternatives and improve access to high speed internet service.

DuPuis, 62, is a retired software engineer and has served on the Saco Planning Board.

DuPuis said one way the state can deal with rising health care costs is to allow Mainers to purchase health care insurance across state lines. He said the state also needs to remove the gag order that prevents pharmacies from informing customers about cheaper prices available to consumers.

DuPuis said Maine needs to reduce its income tax rate to attract businesses and stimulate existing businesses to grow.

DuPuis said the state of Maine could sell bonds and use the money to fund in-state student loans that would be offered at a reduced rate for students who work in Maine after graduating college. He said the state could also allow businesses to deduct a portion of student loan payments made on behalf of employees that are participating in a state student loan program.

Samp, 67, is a retired attorney and served on the MSAD 22 School Board of Directors, covering the municipalities of Hampden, Winterport and Newburgh.

Samp said the most effective step Maine can take to address rising health care costs would be to implement Medicaid expansion.

Samp said he generally agrees with a report by the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and other groups about the need to grow the workforce, improve high-speed broadband access and contain health care costs, among other things.

Samp said the Legislature has been failing its citizens because the two parties have staked out extreme positions and demonized each other, and he wants other independent-minded lawmakers to break through the polarization.

Staff Writer Liz Gotthelf can be contacted at 780-9015 or at:

[email protected]

