A political newcomer with 30 years of military experience is looking to unseat the state Senate incumbent representing Biddeford and several surrounding towns.

Democratic state Sen. Susan Deschambault of Biddeford hopes to fend off a challenge from Republican Scott Normandeau of Arundel. District 32 includes Alfred, Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Kennebunkport and Lyman.

THE CANDIDATES SCOTT NORMANDEAU

Age: 55

Residence: Arundel

Party: Republican

Family: Married, five children

Occupation: Retired Air Force and Air National Guard colonel; small-business owner

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Norwich University; master’s certificate in cybersecurity from the National Defense University

Political/civic experience: No political experience; former chief information officer for the Army and Air National Guard in Washington, D.C.; Northeast Delta Dental board of directors

Website/social media: normandeau mainesenate.com; and on Facebook SUSAN DESCHAMBAULT

Age: 70

Residence: Biddeford

Party: Democrat

Family: One adult son

Occupation: Retired social worker for Maine Department of Corrections

Education: Graduate of St. Francis College (now University of New England)

Political/civic experience: One partial and one full term in state Senate; two terms on Biddeford City Council; 12 years on Biddeford Police Commission; former chairperson of Biddeford Planning Board

Website/social media: On Facebook

Deschambault, 70, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 to serve out the remainder of the term of David Dutremble, who had stepped down for personal reasons. She was elected to serve a two-year term later in 2016.

Deschambault, a retired social worker for the Department of Corrections and former Biddeford city councilor, said she has spent more than two years in Augusta making connections with people across the state and learning how to address issues that directly affect her district and York County.

“I know that I go beyond party politics,” she said. “I’m not flashy at all. You have a job to do and you do it.”

Deschambault, who served on the Criminal Justice Committee, spent much of her last term working on a bipartisan panel to implement the state’s recreational marijuana law. She said she would like to return to Augusta to tackle other issues, including providing more access to health care and help aging Mainers stay in their homes. She also supports efforts to improve the economy by investing in centers of technology to train students for good-paying trade jobs that are already available.

If re-elected, Deschambault said, she plans to submit legislation to address issues brought to her by constituents, including the availability of defibrillators in retail stores, and requiring police officers to wear body cameras.

Normandeau, 55, is retired from the Air Force and is a small-business owner with expertise in cybersecurity. He said he is running because he wants to work with other lawmakers to bring technology jobs to the state and keep young people from moving away to find work, which his own sons had to do.

“The information economy can provide those good-paying jobs,” he said. “We’re already a place people want to be. We just need to make a few adjustments.”

Normandeau is a combat veteran who describes himself as a conservative and visionary. During his time in Afghanistan, he worked on implementing technical innovation programs. As a small-business owner, he said, he understands how important it is to reduce government regulations, limit taxes and implement business-friendly policies to help grow the economy.

Normandeau said he would work with legislators from both parties to build consensus around ideas that benefit the state and his district. He would also focus on the unique needs of each town in the district, which range from the sixth-largest city in the state to small towns with a minimal commercial tax base.

