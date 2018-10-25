The forecast for heavy rain on Saturday has forced the postponement of the state field hockey championship games for a week.

The Class A, B and C title games will now be played on Nov. 3. The site has yet to be finalized, but Husson University, the original site, is unavailable next week.

“Certainly, postponing on a forecast is sometimes tough to do,” said Mike Burnham, an assistant executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association. “But we want these kids to have a positive experience and don’t want weather to impact the outcome of the game or put the kids in an unsafe situation. “

Burnham said the MPA’s cross country committee is still deciding whether to hold its state championships on Saturday in Belfast.

In addition, many high school soccer regional semifinals have been moved to Friday. Here is an updated schedule:

BOYS’ SOCCER

Class A South

Marshwood at Portland, Friday, 5 p.m.

Cheverus at Gorham, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Class A North

Bangor at Mt. Ararat, Friday, 6 p.m. at McMann Field in Bath

Class B South

Greely at Freeport, Friday, 6 p.m.

Cape Elizabeth at Yarmouth, Friday, 4 p.m.

girlS’ SOCCER

Class A South

Cheverus at Gorham, Friday, 4:30 p.m.

Class A North

Messalonskee at Brunswick, Friday, 3 p.m.

Bangor at Camden Hills, Friday, 3 p.m.

Class B South

Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth, Saturday, noon

FOOTBALL

The Class A North quarterfinal between Bangor and Cheverus has been shifted to Deering High on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

In Class E football, the Old Orchard Beach at Camden Hills has been moved to Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Share

< Previous

Next >