The forecast for heavy rain on Saturday has forced the postponement of the state field hockey championship games for a week.
The Class A, B and C title games will now be played on Nov. 3. The site has yet to be finalized, but Husson University, the original site, is unavailable next week.
“Certainly, postponing on a forecast is sometimes tough to do,” said Mike Burnham, an assistant executive director of the Maine Principals’ Association. “But we want these kids to have a positive experience and don’t want weather to impact the outcome of the game or put the kids in an unsafe situation. “
Burnham said the MPA’s cross country committee is still deciding whether to hold its state championships on Saturday in Belfast.
In addition, many high school soccer regional semifinals have been moved to Friday. Here is an updated schedule:
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class A South
Marshwood at Portland, Friday, 5 p.m.
Cheverus at Gorham, Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Class A North
Bangor at Mt. Ararat, Friday, 6 p.m. at McMann Field in Bath
Class B South
Greely at Freeport, Friday, 6 p.m.
Cape Elizabeth at Yarmouth, Friday, 4 p.m.
girlS’ SOCCER
Class A South
Cheverus at Gorham, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Class A North
Messalonskee at Brunswick, Friday, 3 p.m.
Bangor at Camden Hills, Friday, 3 p.m.
Class B South
Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth, Saturday, noon
FOOTBALL
The Class A North quarterfinal between Bangor and Cheverus has been shifted to Deering High on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
In Class E football, the Old Orchard Beach at Camden Hills has been moved to Monday at 2:30 p.m.
