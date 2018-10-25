NEW HIRES

Ledgewood Construction hired Justin Hibbard as a project manager.

Hibbard brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He previously worked at Fulcrum Associates.

Caroline Kleiman joined Appletree School in Cape Elizabeth as a preschool teacher.

Kleiman will teach French and dance.

Clark Insurance hired Elise Luce as an account analyst in its personal insurance services department.

Luce graduated from Castleton University with a degree in business administration.

ORPC recently expanded its Portland headquarters.

Melozi Scott of Portland joined the firm as an ocean engineer.

Kerry Strout Grantham of Portland was named development services manager.

Kim Barden of Scarborough was hired as an administrative assistant.

Charlie Fear was hired as director of Camp Chewonki for Boys.

Fear first came to Chewonki in 1998 as a camper. He served eight years on the boys camp staff and three years as an outdoor classroom instructor. He was trained as a registered Maine Guide and wilderness first responder. He brings four years’ experience as a science teacher at Bath Middle School.

PROMOTIONS

Nancy Kennedy was named vice president of Camp Chewonki.

Kennedy joined Chewonki three years ago to develop summer programming for girls. She will oversee management of all three camp divisions: Camp Chewonki for Boys, Camp Chewonki for Girls and Chewonki Wilderness Trips.

Greg Shute was named senior vice president of Camp Chewonki.

Shute has 34 years of experience at Chewonki, including the last three as vice president. He will also directly manage its coastal island properties and north woods sites, including Fourth Debsconeag Lake Wilderness Camps and Big Eddy Campground.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Youseline Telemaque joined the board of directors of Konbit Sante Cap-Haitien Health Partnership.

Telemaque joined Konbit Sante’s staff in 2008 to lead its women’s health initiatives. She is currently a family planning and reproductive health technical adviser for Jhpiego.

The Junior League of Portland announced new leadership.

Shikha Vasaiwala was named president.

Vasaiwala joined the Junior League in 2012. She is a current member of its diversity and inclusion task force.

The following women were named to the board of directors through 2019:

Eliza Warren Giberson was named president-elect; Meghan Schratz, recording secretary; Ruby Dinh, treasurer; Leah Wallof, community impact council vice president; Shannon Vachon, fund development council vice president; Elisabelle “Belle” Bocal, membership council vice president; Martha Sprague, mentoring and placement council vice president; Hilary Manuel, public relations council vice president; Sandy Couch-Kelly, sustainer co-director; and Liz Smith, sustainer co-director.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

Share

< Previous

Next >