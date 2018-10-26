DURHAM, N.H. — Ashley Storey, a former Greely High standout who sat out last season while rehabilitating from shoulder surgery, was named Friday as a co-captain of the University of New Hampshire women’s basketball team.

Storey, a junior forward, will be a captain with senior guard Alli Gribbin.

Storey started 17 games as a freshman and was named to the America East all-rookie team.

MEN’S HOCKEY

CONNECTICUT 5, MAINE 2: Karl El-Mir’s late first-period goal gave the Huskies (3-2, 1-1 Hockey East) a 2-1 lead. El-Mir pushed the lead to 3-1 four minutes into the third period as Connecticut defeated Maine (2-3, 0-1) at Storrs, Connecticut.

Tim Doherty scored for the Black Bears after 1:18 before Alexander Payusov countered for UConn three minutes later.

Emil Westerfund’s unassisted goal at 5:35 of the third period brought Maine back within 3-2, but Carter Turnbull and Benjamin Freeman answered for Connecticut.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 5, NEW HAMPSHIRE 3: Michelle Weis and Tereza Vanisova each had a goal and an assist for Maine (6-1, 2-1 Hockey East) against New Hampshire (1-5-1, 1-4) at Orono.

Maine took a 3-2 lead when Celine Tedenby scored with less than three minutes left in the second period. Vanisova made it 4-2 early in the third. Taylor Wenckowski scored for UNH with 42 seconds left but Brittany Colton clinched it 19 seconds later.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Carly Perreault scored from Jessie Scott with 6:01 left – the winning goal in an opener at Biddeford.

Katie Babineau, Tatum Gietl and Kenady Nevicosi also scored for UNE. Katie Nolan recorded a goal and an assist for the Huskies; Shannon Douglas and Jill Hannigan also scored.

FIELD HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Sydney Poulin fired a hard cross from the right side of the circle to the waiting stick of Kristen McCarthy, who popped the ball up and over the UNE goaltender as the Gulls (14-4, 12-0) completed a perfect Commonwealth Coast Conference regular season by downing the University of New England (11-9, 10-2) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 0: Kerigan Demers scored in the 25th minute and added an assist in the second half as Southern Maine (11-7, 8-3 Little East) beat the Corsairs (2-16, 1-10) at North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Maggie Redman and Dorina Sirois also scored.

VERMONT 3, MAINE 0: Pleun Haantjes, Bailey Matthews and Landon Warren scored in Orono as Vermont (8-9, 4-3) beat the Black Bears (13-4, 4-3) and pulled into a third-place America East tie with Maine heading into the final game of the regular season.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, EMMANUEL 0: Cody Elliott scored and the top-seeded Monks (18-0) again used smothering defense to advance in the GNAC tournament, beating eighth-seeded Emmanuel (5-11-2) at Standish.

Elliott converted an assist from Mitchell Duncan with 10:22 left in the conference quarterfinal.

