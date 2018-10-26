NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in Golden State’s ruthless fourth-quarter clinic, and the Warriors beat the New York Knicks 128-100 on Friday night.

New York led by three after three quarters before Durant and the Warriors starting hitting from all over the floor, making 19 of 26 shots – and things went so well that on a rare long-range miss by Durant, the ball bounced all the way out behind the arc to a wide-open Stephen Curry, who made the 3-pointer.

Curry added 29 points and six 3-pointers, giving him at least five in every game this season. But on the floor where he scored a career-best 54 points in 2013, his performance seemed almost quiet because of Durant.

Durant was the center of attention leading into the game and then the star of it, putting on a show in front of fans who hope he will consider Madison Square Garden his home if he becomes a free agent this summer.

He finished 17 of 24 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from behind the arc, and grabbed nine rebounds.

DeMarcus Cousins, who has yet to play a game for the Warriors, was thrown out in the first quarter.

RAPTORS 116, MAVERICKS 107: Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 12 assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and Toronto set a franchise record with its sixth straight win to start the season, beating Dallas in Toronto.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 15 and Serge Ibaka finished with 11 as the Raptors eclipsed the 5-0 start they recorded in 2015-16.

DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter.

HORNETS 135, BULLS 106: Kemba Walker had 30 points on five more 3-pointers, and Charlotte beat Chicago for its first home victory of the season.

Walker, who came in averaging 31 points, bounced back from a season-low 23-point outing against the Bulls, shooting 11 of 18 from the field.

He also had seven assists and six rebounds. The two-time All-Star has four games with at least five 3-pointers and his 29 3s are second only to Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Zach LaVine had 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting for the Bulls.

